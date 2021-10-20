Kristin Cavallari is offering an update on her relationship with Jay Cutler following their divorce.

During an appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off The Vine” podcast, the “Laguna Beach” alum, 34, chatted about her divorce from the former football pro, revealing the decision to split turned out to be the “best decision I’ve ever made.”

Cavallari and Cutler tied the knot in 2013 and share three children together, Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Sayler, 5. The couple split in 2020.

“18 months ago, Jay and I filed for divorce and I have to say, it’s been such a rollercoaster, but it’s been the brightest and the saddest, the whole experience… Probably the best decision I’ve ever made,” she said. “But it’s had really sad moments and there have been times over the last 18 months where I’m like, ‘Is this the right decision?'”

Cavallari later revealed that she and Cutler tried to work on their relationship for their kids.

“Jay and I actually went on a couple of dates like months and months and months ago, but we did, but then I was like, ‘No, this is weird.’ It just wasn’t there anymore. It’s not there for me anymore,” she explained. “We aren’t getting a divorce because of love lost, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other. I just decided I didn’t want to be in a toxic relationship anymore and I had to break it off, but that’s made it hard. It made me sit here and question it for a few months, but then going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm of like, ‘No, I know that I’m doing the right decision.'”

Soon the “Very Cavallari” star realized the divorce was for the benefit of their kids.

“I come from divorced parents, and I was like, ‘I don’t want my kids growing up thinking that this is a good relationship’ because I got to see my mom remarried and be in a good relationship so that I knew what one was,” she said. “I mean, I wanted my kids to see me happy. I just did. And they’re better off. And they’ve adjusted really well. Not that there’s ever a perfect age for it, but they were good ages, and so I’m glad that it happened when it did.”

“It’s a rollercoaster,” Cavallari repeated when asked if she and Cutler are friends now. “This is what I’ve said to my friends, I’m like, ‘If I didn’t have kids with Jay, I would never talk to him ever again,’ but now I have to talk to him a lot. A lot, a lot a lot…”