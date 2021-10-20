You, too, can live like the Roses… before they went bust.

The Toronto mega-mansion featured in the opening episode of “Schitt’s Creek”, before the Rose family lost everything and moved to a small town, is on the market with a big asking price.

Originally listed for sale in April at $19.88 million, the owner has put the home back on sale with an increased asking price of $21.888 million.

If you’re looking to purchase the property, though, be warned. Property taxes alone on the estate will cost the new owner around $62,000 per year, Yahoo! reported.

The home, which is being sold in Canada through Home Life Vision Realty Inc. and Khoren Mardoyan Broker, is located in the high-end Toronto neighbourhood of St. Andrew-Windfields. For those interested outside of Canada, they can go through The Aaron Kirman Group.

Named La Belle Maison, the 24,000 square-foot European-style mansion was built in 2012 and features 12 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms and sits on over half an acre of land.

Between the beautiful marble staircase and finishings, luxuries in the house include a 24-guest dining room, aquarium, banquet hall, private theatre, wine cellar and massage room.