Kate Beckinsale is the smartest person in most rooms she enters; however, that may not necessarily serve her well in Hollywood.

Beckinsale, 48, recently appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” and was asked about her I.Q. score. After her calling her mother for confirmation, the “Underworld: Blood Wars” actress shared her I.Q. score of 152. That score places her in the “highly gifted” category, achieved by approximately 1 in 1,000 people.

“It was then. Like I said, I’m sure I’ve become progressively more stupid as time goes on… Every single doctor, every single person I’ve ever come across has said, ‘You’d be so much happier if you were 30 per cent less smart.’ I’m sure that’s true,” she told Stern. “It’s no good to me though. It’s really not helpful in my career. I just think it might be a handicap, actually.”

“I’ve heard so many women say, ‘Why are men such idiots?’ I think that’s a thing, I don’t think it’s personal to me,” Beckinsale replied when asked if dating men is challenging because of her I.Q. level. “I’ve always found I can forgive quite a lot if somebody’s funny. I think there is a certain degree of intelligence to somebody being funny that I’m able to mess with.”

In the interview with Stern, Beckinsale also touched on her prevalence in the vampire and werewolf movie genres and losing her father at a young age.