Jack Nicholson is back on the court.

Nicholson, 84, made a rare public appearance with his son Ray Nicholson, 29, sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game on Tuesday, Oct. 19. It was Nicholson’s first public appearance since he was spotted out in Jan. 2020 for another Lakers game.

Jack Nicholson and his son Ray Nicholson. Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images — Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

“Jack seemed so happy to be back!” a source told E! News. “He’s such a fixture courtside for the Lakers! He looked great and was so into the game and intensely watched each play!”

The game marked the L.A. Lakers’ season opener at the Staples Center and all the stars were present for it. Justin Bieber, Adele, Saweetie, Usher, Kevin Hart, James Corden, Lil Wayne, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Kid Cudi were also in attendance.

Nicholson hasn’t starred in a film lately, with his last role being in the 2010 rom-com “How Do You Know” with Paul Rudd, Reese Witherspoon and Owen Wilson.