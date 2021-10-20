Paris Hilton is using her platform to put an end to the “trouble teen industry.”

The “Cooking With Paris” star, who was allegedly abused at a youth treatment centre in Utah when she was a teen, spoke out about her past experiences at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday alongside other survivors, advocates and a group of Democratic lawmakers including Senator Jeff Merkely and Representative Ro Khanna.

According to Merkely and Khanna, via “Good Morning America”, who are co-sponsoring the new Accountability for Congregate Care Act, the “troubled teen industry,” which generates billions of dollars annually, is reportedly a hotbed of psychological and physical abuse that traumatizes young people for the rest of their lives.

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

“I’m confident that this bill will create a world where all youth have the support and opportunity to heal, thrive, and not just survive,” Hilton said in a speech. “The multi-billion-dollar troubled teen industry has been able to mislead parents, school districts, child welfare agencies, and juvenile justice systems for decades. The reason is a system-wide lack of transparency and accountability. It’s clear that the state-by-state patchwork of limited, weak oversight and inconsistent licensing requirements is not working. Federal law and funding are desperately needed to bring real reform and true accountability to congregate care in America.”

Paris Hilton: “My parents were promised the tough love would fix me …I was strangled, slapped across the face, watched in the shower by males … forced to take medication without a diagnosis, not given proper education, thrown into solitary confinement” pic.twitter.com/NqS69TSZkN — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) October 20, 2021

Hilton’s appearance on Capitol Hill Wednesday comes just days after she published a piece about the abuse she endured in the Washington Post.

In the essay, Hilton recounts being woken up in the middle of the night and handcuffed by two men as part of a “parent-approved kidnapping” when she was only 16-years-old.

“I was choked, slapped across the face, spied on while showering and deprived of sleep,” Hilton wrote. “I was called vulgar names and forced to take medication without a diagnosis. At one Utah facility, I was locked in solitary confinement in a room where the walls were covered in scratch marks and blood stains.”

Hilton is also working with Breaking Code Silence, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing awareness of the “troubled teen industry,” to enact change.