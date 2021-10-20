In the wake of outrage over Dave Chappelle’s controversial comments about transgender people in his new Netflix special “The Closer”, LGBTQ employees and their allies are staging a walkout on Wednesday, Oct. 20, protesting Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos refusal to remove the special from the streaming service.

The walkout is receiving support from throughout Hollywood’s LGBTQ community, with several high-profile gay and transgender figures standing behind the walkout.

Dan Levy, who recently signed a deal with Netflix, took to Twitter to declare he’s standing “with every employee at Netflix using their voice to ensure a safe and supportive work environment,” adding, “Transphobia is unacceptable and harmful. That isn’t a debate.”

Trans director Lilly Wachowski, whose sci-fi series “Sense8” ran on Netflix, also offered her support, tweeting, “If you’re not standing up for trans lives, you need to take a good look at who you ARE standing with.”

Trans actor Elliot Page, star of Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy,” also took his employer to task by tweeting, “I stand with the trans, nonbinary, and BIPOC employees at Netflix fighting for more and better trans stories and a more inclusive workplace #NetflixWalkout.”

Other celebs publicly supporting the #NetflixWalkout on social media included Billy Eichner, Wanda Sykes and Sara Ramirez.

