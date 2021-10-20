Jamie Foxx is learning a lot as a girl dad.

Foxx, 53, recently joined SiriusXM’s “The Mike Muse Show” and talked about a range of topics, including raising daughters in the U.S. and the Black experience. The “Just Mercy” star recognizes the challenges his girls — Corinne Foxx, 27, and Annalise Bishop, 12 — face.

“I wanted them to be able to have the same type of energy that my grandmother gave me,” Foxx shared. “That you’re going to be able to go to across the tracks. I thought she meant over the black and white. She says, no metaphoric. I want you to be able to go anywhere in the world and be comfortable. So with our daughters, there’s a lot against them. We gotta prop them up.”

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Recalls Getting Snoop Dogg To Intimidate His Daughter’s Boyfriend

“I take them to places, let them see women handling jobs in high places and empowering them in trying to unlock what has been locked for so many years with women of that, this is the only place you can go. This is as high as you can go. I said, ‘I want you to crack that glass ceiling. I want you to break it wide open because you mine.'”

Empowering his daughters means that Foxx learns a lot from his children.

“I always say this, and this is not in the book, but I always say this, as much as minorities go through, women go through even more,” he explained. “Even look at the way my young daughter talked about hip-hop. She’s like ‘I don’t really like all that being called a b**ch, and a h** and all that. I don’t like all that.’ I said, ‘wow.’ She said, ‘why do y’all let that happen?’ And so that checked me.”

“I’m like, whoa. So, she was like, I don’t want to hear all of that. So my young daughter and my oldest daughter, so that’s what I mean, like things that they taught me, is like yo, dad, I ain’t really with that. And so I make sure that I can facilitate that. They’re not saying they don’t like all hip hop or whatever it is or what we’re doing, but they definitely made me open my eyes as well.”

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Remembers Late Sister DeOndra Dixon On World Down Syndrome Day

Foxx also touched on showing the world all that Black people can be.

“A lot of times, people may not be racist, but it is the perception that they are constantly bombarded with that they can’t get by and see that you are a journalist, or a person could be a doctor, all these different things. And even we sometimes paint ourselves in the corner and say that this is all that we can be when it is not,” he said.

“So that’s why I say here on this, let’s do the movie or the television show based around you. So we can show the world that there’s so many shades to us. We went to see Forrest Gump as well. That’s what used to trip me about Hollywood. They’ll do a white show and then put one Black person on that says, ‘Well, if they see that Black person, I’m sure they’ll tune in.'”

Foxx’s new book Act Like You Got Some Sense is out now.

His full interview on SiriusXM Urban View’s “The Mike Muse Show” airs Saturday, October 23 at 2:00 p.m. ET.