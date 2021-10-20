Kristen Stewart isn’t too keen on playing the Joker beside Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

While there is no official casting news for the mashup, the “Spencer” actress addressed the online campaigns that hope for Stewart to step into the iconic role during a new interview with Variety.

Stewart and Pattinson dated for a few years after meeting on the set of “Twilight”. In 2012, the pair had a messy split after Stewart was caught kissing another man.

“I love the energy behind that,” she said of the social media campaigns. “It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don’t traipse over, but I love that gusto. Let’s figure something else out. I’m totally down to play a freaky, scary person.”

When asked if her “no” was a definitive “no,” Stewart added, “Not ‘no,’ but not the most stoked I’ve ever been. Let’s do something new.”

The Joker has been portrayed by a number of legendary actors, including Jack Nicholson and Jared Leto. Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix both won Oscars for their take on the Clown Prince of Crime.

Pattinson’s run as the Caped Crusader hits big screens on March 4.