Billie Eilish is embarking on an exciting new endeavour.

The “Therefore I Am” singer, 19, announced Wednesday that she will release her first-ever fragrance, “Eilish”, next month.

Eilish described the new scent to Allure, revealing it smells like a blend of vanilla, amber, musk, cocoa, rose and wood.

“I had the idea [to create a fragrance] million years ago. I’ve always wanted to do this,” she told the outlet. “It’s not really supposed to be physically sexy. It’s almost supposed to be mentally sexy.”

The fragrance will be vegan and cruelty-free.

“When they first sent me the sample to smell, I almost cried because it was so perfect,” she added. “It was wild.”

“Eilish” will be available in November.