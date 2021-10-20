Click to share this via email

Madonna is one step closer to releasing her biopic.

The music icon, 63, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of selfies and to reveal she’s working on the finishing touches of her screenplay for the upcoming film about her life.

In the snaps, Madonna is seen laying on the floor next to a fireplace. She is wearing a black leather top, a pair of lace gloves and some trendy white sunglasses.

“Grateful for the success of ‘Madame ❌’, that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children,” she captioned the photos.

The post comes just days after released her “Madame X” concert documentary.

She also hashtagged “Secretary” screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson, who can be seen in the background of some of the shots.

Like previously reported, Madonna had been co-writing the script with Oscar-winning “Juno” writer Diablo Cody.

While no casting has been announced, Madonna has expressed interest in casting the Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh as herself.

