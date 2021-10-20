Click to share this via email

With the third season of “You” released last week, Penn Badgley has been making the rounds to promote his role in the creepy drama.

In a new video interview with Esquire, he looks back on his earlier role as Dan Humphrey on “Gossip Girl”, sharing why Dan may be even more “villainous” than Joe Goldberg, the obsessed stalker/serial iller he plays in “You”.

Badgley reflected on the worst thing that Dan ever did — and there was a lot to choose from.

“He outed his sister losing her virginity,” he said, trying to pinpoint Dan’s nastiest moment.

“These storylines are twisted,” he added. “This is villainous.”

The new season of “You” is streaming now.