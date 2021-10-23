Alexa PenaVega is firing back at some “ugly” comments she received after revealing her 2-year-old son Kingston suffered a nasty accident at home.

“Hi friends. Friday night was rough. :( While getting the kids ready for bed I shut Kingston‘s fingers in the hinge of the bathroom door,” she revealed in a series of posts she made on Instagram Story.

“His first finger is bruised and a little bloody… but his middle finger took the brunt of it and was severed from the first knuckle near the tip. It was the most traumatic thing we’ve had to go through as a family. The mom guilt and shame was really hard to get through,” the mother of three continued.

“But thank God for prayer and for the sweet little bruiser Kingston is,” added the “Spy Kids” star, praising husband Carlos, who “was amazing and swooped in like Superman to take care of our family. It took a minute to process what happened. If anything it made us all love each other even more and humbled us completely. Thankfully, Kingston is already doing flips like nothing happened … Gosh I love my babies!”

Sadly, she added, “they were not able to reattach the piece of his finger. Poor baby. But the other 9 are so cute! He’ll be more than fine!”

Later, she shared a video on Instagram to let her followers know that her “little man was doing great.”

Following those post, PenaVega returned to social media to share some of the nasty comments she’d received from people criticizing her parenting.

Admitting that “social media can be really frustrating,” she explained in detail how the accident occurred.

“After seeing the comments about people questioning my parenting and assuming I slammed a door in a fit of rage… absolutely not,” she cleared up any confusion on the accident. “I simply closed the door. That is literally what happened. I know I will never be able to please everyone and people will be ugly to be ugly… and for those people all I can do is pray for them.”

To illustrate further, she aimed the camera at the door that did the damage.

“This was the door. He was in the bathroom, I didn’t see his fingers in the hinge, so I just closed it,” she explained. “It sucks so much, but it was that simple.”