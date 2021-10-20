Alexa PenaVega is sharing a painful update about 2-year-old son Kingston, revealing the toddler suffered a nasty accident recently.

“Hi friends. Friday night was rough. :( While getting the kids ready for bed I shut Kingston‘s fingers in the hinge of the bathroom door,” she revealed in a series of posts she made on Instagram Story.

“His first finger is bruised and a little bloody… but his middle finger took the brunt of it and was severed from the first knuckle near the tip. It was the most traumatic thing we’ve had to go through as a family. The mom guilt and shame was really hard to get through,” the mother of three continued.

“But thank God for prayer and for the sweet little bruiser Kingston is,” added the “Spy Kids” star, praising husband Carlos, who “was amazing and swooped in like Superman to take care of our family. It took a minute to process what happened. If anything it made us all love each other even more and humbled us completely. Thankfully, Kingston is already doing flips like nothing happened … Gosh I love my babies!”

Sadly, she added, “they were not able to reattach the piece of his finger. Poor baby. But the other 9 are so cute! He’ll be more than fine!”

Alexa PenaVega/Instagram

Later, she shared a video on Instagram to let her followers know that her “little man was doing great.”