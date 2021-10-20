Freida Pinto dropped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this week, and had some big news to share: she and fiancé Cory Tran tied the knot.

However, she revealed, because of the pandemic they decided to skip a big wedding, and eloped instead.

“It’s a very romantic story if you must know,” she told host Kelly Clarkson with a laugh.

“When we got engaged we thought we’d have this most magical wedding, but then COVID happened and it’s still happening and we just realized we’d be planning this for the rest of our lives and never doing it,” continued Pinto, who’s been engaged to Tran since 2019.

“So we decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim [California]. Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding,” she admitted.

“This was perfect,” Pinto added. “It was absolutely perfect. We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap.”

Meanwhile, the newlyweds are expecting their first child soon, with Pinto recently sharing some photos from her baby shower on Instagram.