Blake Lively is protective of her children, something an Instagram account specializing in paparazzi photos of celebs and their kids is now well aware of.

On Wednesday, the mother of three — she shares daughters James, Inez and Betty with husband Ryan Reynolds — left an unfiltered comment on the Hollywood Star Kids Instagram account’s post of a photo of the couple and their kids, which the site subsequently deleted.

“This is so disturbing,” she wrote in her comment, as reported by E! News. “I’ve personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please.

She added: “Some parents are ok with this We. Are. NOT.”

When the post had been deleted, she responded with a note of thanks — not to the site, but for everyone who unfollowed it.

“Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children,” she wrote on Instagram Story. “YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you.”