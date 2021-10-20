Jamie Spears is enlisting the services of a new attorney after the suspension of his conservatorship of daughter Britney Spears.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Spears “notified the court and all related parties in the case of the Conservatorship of the Person and Estate of Britney Jean Spears that he is substituting his former attorney Vivian L. Thoreen of Holland & Knight LLP for Alex M. Weingarten of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.”

As NBC News previously reported, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny issued a decision that accountant John Zabel would replace Jamie as temporary conservator; next month, Perry will rule on whether to formally remove Spears from the conservatorship role he’s held for 13 years or to reinstate him; however, she may also rule that the conservatorship be terminated altogether.

RELATED: Britney Spears Shares Her Worries About Life Post-Conservatorship

The decision follows a request from the singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, to depose Jamie, to address allegations of financial mismanagement and that he “profited off his daughter’s conservatorship.”

According to NBC News analysts, if Spears sues her father for fraud, the litigation would likely stretch on for years.

Jamie Spears’ ex-lawyer had issued a statement indicating that he’d be fighting the judge’s decision, claiming that his now ex-client had been “biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him.”

RELATED: Britney Spears’ Aunt Calls Out Brother Jamie’s ‘Barbaric’ Treatment Of His Daughter: ‘He Needs To Be Held Accountable’

Added Thoreen: “Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer.”