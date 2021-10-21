Khloé Kardashian chats to Ellen DeGeneres about Halloween, Kim Kardashian’s “Saturday Night Live” appearance and more on her show Thursday.

Khloé explains how she’s not 100 per cent sure what’s happening this Halloween because Kendall Jenner usually has a party for her birthday.

However, she adds that her daughter True, 3, has already got a costume idea for her.

Khloé tells DeGeneres, “True’s going to be Moana, and she wants me to be Pua, the pig.

“So it’s a bit shady of her, but that’s ok, I will be Pua for True.”

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Reflects On ‘Punching Fights’ Among Her Sisters: ‘You Get Over It — There’s No Other Option’

The host also questions Khloé about Kim’s recent “SNL” appearance.

The Good American founder shares, “I was nervous, but not for her thinking she’s not going to do a good job, I knew she was going to do a good job.

“Kim’s not going to take on something that she knows she can’t do, she wants to challenge herself but she also loves to prove everyone wrong.

“I know how funny she is, I know how witty and great she is. I just don’t think everyone else knows that she’s that funny.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Kisses Pete Davidson In ‘Aladdin’ Sketch & Twitter Reacts

She adds, “To do those monologues, to do that in front of everyone… nobody knows how extensive and crazy it is over at ‘SNL’. It’s nuts,” as DeGeneres mentions Kim was up until 4.30 a.m. that morning rehearsing.

Khloé says, “Friday she had a 20 hour day and in between breaks she’s studying law school, she’s checking in on her kids… still doing everything else that she has to do.”

Plus, DeGeneres asks about Khloé sharing a video of Kourtney peeing for her birthday earlier this year.

Khloé laughs, “Kourtney will tell you that she’s one of the best public pee-ers in town.

“She owns it with pride.”

The reality TV star and DeGeneres then face off in a game of “Stuff Your Granny Panties”, where they race to fill their oversized pants with big rubber balls.