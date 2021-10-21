Have you got the guts to make Freddy’s nightmare your home?

The house featured in Wes Craven’s 1984 horror classic “A Nightmare on Elm Street” is up for sale; interested buyers have until midnight Halloween to make their offers.

According to the L.A. Times, the home in Spaulding Square, Los Angeles, better known to horror fans as the fictional 1428 Elm St., is on the market for $3.25 million.

Nightmare on Elm Street 🔪 The home known as 1428 Elm St. hit the market for $3.25M. To match its spooky past, offers for this piece of horror movie history are due by midnight on Halloween. [Listing: @HeatherLearka] #NightmareOnElmStreet #FreddyKrueger https://t.co/FbafQOxR3A — DouglasEllimanCA (@EllimanCA) October 20, 2021

The house, which still maintains much of its facade from “Nightmare”, was last listed for sale in 2013, and sold at the time to “Hustlers” director Lorene Scafaria for $2.1 million.

Comedy fans will also recognize the home as the location used by Bo Burnham, who is Scafaria’s partner, for his acclaimed Netflix special “Inside”, which was shot primarily in the poolside guest house on the property.

The house was built in 1919 in the Dutch Colonial style. Its interior features arched doorways, with three bedrooms, four bathrooms, terrace, and more.