Candace Cameron Bure had a bit of fun with her political views in a recent TikTok.

The “Full House” actress shared a clip of herself with the caption: “When you’re conservative in Hollywood.”

She then lip-synced to the words, “Is it me? Am I the drama? I don’t think I’m the drama. Maybe I am. Am I the villain? I don’t think I’m the villain.”

Cameron Bure’s post comes after she recently spoke about being a conservative on ABC’s “Behind The Table” podcast.

The star looked back on her time on seasons 19 and 20 of “The View”, admitting she suffers from PTSD, saying she would often start “crying before the show.”

Cameron Bure explained that she felt “pressure” to be a representative for conservatives.

“When I felt like I was going into a show that I didn’t have a clear opinion about or it was something that I was legitimately nervous to talk about because I did have an opinion about it but I knew I was the only one at the table that had my opinion, I would just get sick to my stomach,” she said. “I hated that feeling. And then I’m like, ‘I don’t know who’s going to come at me.’”

Despite it all, she wouldn’t say she regrets being on “The View”. “I feel like there were so many wonderful takeaways from the show. And as difficult as that job was, I’m very, very grateful for it.”