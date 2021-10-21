One of Ashley Tisdale’s biggest hits was a little too raunchy for the Mouse.

Earlier this week, the actress shared a duet on TikTok in which she reacts to a fan listening to her 2007 single “He Said She Said”, realizing what the lyrics actually mean.

“Realizing at 30 ‘He Said She Said’ is not just about talking,” the TikTok user wrote.

In her post, Tisdale added a tidbit about how Disney reacted to the lyrics of the song.

“And Disney made me change kissing like that to ‘dancing’ like that for the ‘HSM’ tour,” she wrote on the clip, adding a tears of laughter emoji.

“Baby, I can see us movin’ like that/Baby, I can see us touchin’ like that/Baby, I can see us kissin’ like that/We don’t need no more than he said, she said,” Tisdale sings on the track.

The single was originally released amid the “High School Musical: The Concert” tour, which ran from late 2006 until May 2007, and also featured series stars Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu and more, all singing fan-favourite songs from the hit TV movie, along with songs from their solo albums.