Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Fallon have really got each other.

This week on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, viewers got a special treat as the host was joined by Fallon for a big “Kellyoke” duet of a Sonny & Cher classic.

The duo performed a cover of the 1965 classic “I Got You Babe” to open the show, with Fallon doing a pitch-perfect Sonny Bono impression.

After the performance, Fallon joked, “We totally nailed it, Cher just texted, she loved it.”

Clarkson also shared that the song was chosen by a member of the audience who has a special connection to it.

“My mom and I would watch the ‘Sonny & Cher’ show forever, and loved it,” the audience member explained. “She passed away in April of 2019. It just brings back memories of the fun we had.”

Fallon also shared a story from Cher’s recent appearance on “The Tonight Show”, in which he asked her to slap him for their musical sketch, but the legendary entertainer was too nervous to do so, offering instead to slap him and then kiss him.

“So the show’s about to start, we’re behind the curtain, we’re going to walk out holding hands, and I go, ‘Hey, which one are you gonna do, are you gonna slap me or are you gonna kiss me?'” Fallon recalls. “And she goes, ‘I’m gonna do whatever I want, I’m Cher.'”