Miranda Kerr spoke about whether she’s open to having more kids in a new interview with Marie Claire Australia.

The model, who married billionaire Evan Spiegel in 2017, admitted her other half was keen to add to their family. The pair share sons Hart, 3, and Myles, 2. Kerr also shares son Flynn, 10, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

“It’s definitely something my husband thinks about. But personally, I’ve always wanted to have three boys in particular.

“I love that I have three healthy boys — and happy boys. And I feel very blessed. But who knows what the future will hold?”

Kerr also revealed how the kids have been loving having Spiegel home during the pandemic.

He’s been working from the house and apparently has no plans to return to the office.

“The kids pop in to say hi to him, which is cute.”

The star then spoke about being friends with ex Bloom and his fiancée Katy Perry, who share daughter Daisy Dove, 1.

She told the mag, “We’re just really lucky. We all like each other’s company.”