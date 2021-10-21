October 20 is officially Lil Nas X Day in Atlanta.

The rapper’s hometown held a special ceremony for him, with Atlanta City Council surprising him with a special plaque presented by city councilman and mayoral candidate Antonio Brown; the city’s first Black openly LQBTQ+ council member.

The document read: “The Atlanta City Council is pleased to recognize Lil Nas X for his success in the world of music, entertainment and popular culture.”

Another part stated, “He has made a considerable impact on the LGBTQ community by reshaping how society accepts LGBTQ artists within the music industry and empowering others to break barriers and be more open, expressive, and personal through music and art.”

It also listed some of his many achievements.

October 20th has officially been declared ‘Lil Nas X day’ in his hometown of Atlanta, in recognition of the rapper and his influence. pic.twitter.com/jWgOn1egou — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 21, 2021

Lil Nas X said in a video shared by TMZ: “This is amazing. I would have not have imagined I would be here four years ago when I was at my sister’s room on the floor.

“What else can I say? This is incredible, man. Life just keeps getting better,” the star added, getting emotional after promising he wouldn’t cry.

Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, and Miss Lawrence were said to have been among those attending the event.

City councilman Brown said, according to Billboard: “Lil Nas X, I just wanna say, you inspire me. I’m running to be the mayor of Atlanta. I would be the first LGBTQ mayor in the history of the city. And you inspire me, allow me to believe I can do it. So thank you.”