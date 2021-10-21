Click to share this via email

The search for treasure (and a truly great movie adaptation of a video game) continues in the new trailer for “Uncharted” starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

Holland and Wahlberg star in the upcoming action-adventure film based on Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s commercially and critically successful franchise of video games.

“Based on one of the bestselling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, ‘Uncharted’ introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Holland) and showcases his first treasure-hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Wahlberg),” a synopsis reads.

“In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of ‘the greatest treasure never found’ while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.”

Filmmaker Ruben Fleischer (“Zombieland”, “Venom”) sits in the director’s chair with a script from “Iron Man” duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, courtesy of Rafe Judkins’ screen story.

Dive into the “Uncharted” world when the movie premieres in movie theatres on Feb. 18.