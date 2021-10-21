Click to share this via email

The action-packed new trailer for “Red Notice” has been revealed.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds team up to take down Gal Gadot’s character in the clip.

The teaser centres on Johnson and Reynolds’ hilarious partnership as Gadot, the world’s most wanted art thief, tries to get away with her crimes.

Reynolds plays international art thief Nolan Booth in the flick, while Johnson takes on the role of Agent John Hartley. Gadot stars as Sarah Black.

The eagerly anticipated movie, which is set to be released in select theatres November 5 and on Netflix on November 12, is thought to have cost the streaming service a whopping $130 million and is their biggest film to date.

Gal Gadot in “Red Notice”. Credit: Frank Masi / Netflix © 2021

A synopsis reads, “An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.”