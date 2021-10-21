A new series about the Civil Rights movement is shining a spotlight on the women who led the way.

This week, ABC debuted the first preview of the new six-episode limited series “Women of the Movement”, starring Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till.

Till was 14 years old in 1955 when he was brutally lynched after offending a white woman at a grocery store in Mississippi. His mother, unwilling to let the injustice rest, became a tireless activist, sharing her pain with the world and inspiring the Civil Rights movement as it came to be.

The series is created by Marissa Jo Cerar, and inspired by the book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement by Devery S. Anderson.

It also stars Glynn Turman, Cedric Joe, Chris Joy, Julia McDermott, Carter Jenkins, Tonya Pinkins, Ray Fisher, and Timothy Hutton.

“Women of the Movement” premieres Jan. 6, 2022.