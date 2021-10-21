Not every reboot idea gets the green light.

Appearing on the “Taste of Country Nights” podcast, Reba McEntire revealed that a planned TV series adaptation of “Fried Green Tomatoes” is dead in the water.

RELATED: Reba McEntire Says She Won’t Play Favourites In Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock’s Divorce

“It was a great idea, it had a great script written for it. That’s showbiz,” the country legend said.

It was originally reported in October 2020 that a deal had been made to bring a show, based on the 1987 novel by Fannie Flagg, to life, but according to McEntire, the deal was never as done as it seemed.

RELATED: Reba McEntire Looks Back On Being Rescued From Building In Oklahoma After Stairs Collapse

“It just kinda went away, unfortunately,” she said. “We were right in there in the running and they passed on it.”

Flagg’s novel Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe was previous adapted for the big screen in 1991, with stars Kathy Bates, Mary Stuart Masterson, Mary-Louise Parker, and more.