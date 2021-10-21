Olivia Rodrigo puts a “traitor” on blast in her newest music video.

Rodrigo, 18, continues her music industry takeover with her latest music video release. The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star premiered the official visuals today following the song’s Aug. 10 release.

The indie pop and rock ballad is rumoured to be about Rodrigo’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” co-star Joshua Bassett; however, this is not confirmed.

Rodrigo released “traitor” as the fourth single from her critically acclaimed and record-setting debut studio album, Sour. Rodrigo’s debut project set the bar for Apple Music pre-saves and was the biggest opening week for any female artist on Spotify.

Sour topped charts in at least 19 countries, include Australia, Canada, Spain, the U.K. and U.S. “traitor” is a top five single in the U.K. and a top 10 single in Canada and the U.S. Hot 100.