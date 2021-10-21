Things are getting scary at the Brady/Bündchen household.

With just over a week until Halloween, football pro Tom Brady chatted with his co-hosts of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” and spilled on all the spooky plans wife Gisele Bündchen has up her sleeve.

“My wife’s been into it a lot lately,” Brady revealed. “We decorated our house. We’ve got a Grim Reaper. We’ve got a ghost. We’ve got a cat, it’s eyes move every time someone crosses. And we hand out good candy.”

And for Brady, the good candy is all that matters when it comes to Halloween.

He said, “I remember when I was in elementary school and we’d go trick or treating, you’d always go the houses that gave away great candy.”

Adding, “If you come by our house you get great candy.”

In years past Brady and Bündchen have gone all out with their costumes, in fact, in 2019, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback dressed up like a “Star Wars” stormtrooper while the model served looks as Mother Earth. The pair didn’t share any Halloween festivities on Instagram in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple’s children, Benjamin, now 11, went trick-or-treating as a scary dinosaur while Vivian, now 8, looked adorable as a cowgirl.

Brady, who has been married to Bündchen since 2009, is also dad to son John, 14, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.