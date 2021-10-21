Having a child via a surrogate took an emotional toll on Kandi Burruss.

Appearing on People‘s “Me Becoming Mom” podcast, the 45-year-old “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star opened up about the difficult moment she had someone question her choice to use a surrogate.

“It really hurt my feelings. I don’t like really talking about it because it makes me emotional,” she said. “I don’t think she was trying to hurt my feelings. But when she saw it, or heard that I was doing it, she was just like, ‘Aren’t you afraid that you’re not gonna bond with your baby?’

“She’s older, so I guess her initial thinking is like, just because somebody doesn’t physically have their baby that they won’t be able to have that same bond as a mother who physically pushed the baby out,” she continued. “And I can tell you for sure, if you ever had a doubt in your mind, that is not true.”

Burruss welcomed their third child, Blaze, via surrogacy in Nov. 2019, with husband Todd Tucker. She also has a 17-year-old daughter Riley, and five-year-old son Ace.