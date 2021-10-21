Storytelling built Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen’s friendship.

The former U.S. president and the rock icon are sitting down for their first TV interview together on “CBS Mornings” this Friday, and the duo talk about their podcast and new book Renegades: Born in the USA.

“What I do on any given evening, when I’m doing my job well, is I create a space of common values and shared narrative,” Springsteen says in the interview with CBS News correspondent Anthony Mason. “For three hours, we create that place. It exists somewhere.”

“And that power of storytelling is, you know, at its best, what good politics does well, right?” Obama adds. “It says, ‘Here’s who we are. Here’s a common story we share.’”

Springsteen also talks about the story of his interracial friendship with late E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, who dies in 2011.

“Well, it was … not intellectual. It was emotional. It was the language of heart. … But it was incredibly visual, you know,” the musician says. “And for a long period of time, you know, that was a story we told on stage, you know, which was – like I say, it was more valuable than the stories I wrote in my music, you know?”

Obama says, “In an ideal world what Bruce and Clarence portrayed on stage was essentially a reconciliation, right, and … redemption that comes about,” Mr. Obama says.

“That’s right,” Springsteen agrees.

An extended version of the interview will also air on “CBS Sunday Morning” on Ot. 24, with more “CBS Mornings” on Oct. 25.