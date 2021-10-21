The action-packed new trailer for Michael Bay’s “Ambulance” has been released.

In the clip Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II hang outside a moving ambulance after they use it as a getaway vehicle when a bank heist goes wrong.

A synopsis reads, “In this break-neck thriller from director-producer Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Abdul-Mateen II), desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t—his adoptive brother Danny (Gyllenhaal).

“A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no.”

RELATED: Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Advice Tom Holland Gave Him After He ‘Freaked Out’ On ‘Spider-Man’ Set

Credit: Universal Pictures

It continues, “But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González) onboard.

“In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen.”

RELATED: Jake Gyllenhaal Is Depressed About Having Neutered His Dog This Week

Gyllenhaal spoke about the eagerly anticipated flick in an interview with USA Today.

He shared, “A lot of the movie I’m in an ambulance, so there’s not a lot of space.

“There are a lot of scenes where I’m just being thrown around an ambulance and, I’ve got to say, that gave me even more respect for first responders because there are so many sharp edges in an ambulance nobody thinks about when it’s driving as fast as it is.”

He added, “I’d heard all these amazing stories about Michael Bay and what it’s like working with him. He’s wild, man, but I adore him. Driving around the streets of L.A. at, like, 100 mph, shooting guns at helicopters. There are many stories out of that movie that are really fun and crazy.”

“Ambulance” hits theatres February 18, 2022.