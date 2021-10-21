Selma Blair is seeing big improvements in her health following an aggressive treatment plan.

Blair, 49, documented her prolonged battle with multiple sclerosis (MS) in the film “Introducing, Selma Blair”. The “Hellboy” actress underwent a risky hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) that has rewarded her with “huge improvements” to her condition.

“I’m trying to develop a love story with life right now,” Blair tells People. “Things are coming along for sure. I really do feel like a new person.”

“It was a really hard time in my life,” she says of her treatment and recovery. “People don’t say how excruciating, emotionally, it can be to kind of prove you’re not well. But I want to tell the truth about MS. It is important to me that people see what living with a chronic illness is like.”

The seven-step procedure included aggressive chemotherapy courses and a long recovery process. Her MS is currently in remission; however, there is still no cure.

“The severe fatigue is still such a gargantuan boulder in my way,” she explains. “I’m working on it. Little by little, I can do all these things,” she says. “I can’t say I could go running, but I can jog down to the mailbox if I were to practice a few times.

“My version of MS really screws with my mind,” she adds. “It’s triggered by my own emotions and fears, adrenaline, as well as lights and sounds. I am working on those things. If you see me start to shake, it means my nerves got big. Getting into a ball for a minute and resetting myself helps. Or I’ll jump into the cold pool and swim.”

You can watch “Introducing, Selma Blair” on Discovery+ and in select theatres.