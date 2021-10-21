Like the majority of people out there, Kid Cudi loves Adele.

The rapper took to Twitter to share that viral clip of the pair having a chat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors basketball game on Tuesday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Adele Says Her Divorce From Simon Konecki Was ‘Overdue’

He wrote alongside the video, “A lot of people askin what she said.

“I’ll never tell, but it was the sweetest thing anyone could ever say to u from one artist to another 😌 u see im melting w joy. She is the best! 💖 love her.”

A lot of people askin what she said. Ill never tell, but it was the sweetest thing anyone could ever say to u from one artist to another 😌 u see im melting w joy. She is the best! 💖 love her https://t.co/ESCK4eVL3L — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) October 20, 2021

Adele has had everybody talking recently after releasing her smash hit new single “Easy On Me”, with the accompanying music video currently at over 94 million views.

This fall, “Adele One Night Only”, a primetime special, will welcome back the superstar with an all-new concert performance, airing on Global.