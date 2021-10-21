Click to share this via email

A brand new look at “King Richard” is here.

In the new trailer, Will Smith stars as Venus and Serena William’s father Richard Williams and features a sneak peek at Beyoncé’s original song, “Be Alive”.

Audiences first got a listen to the track written specifically for the flick at the world premiere screening of “King Richard” during the Telluride Film Festival earlier this year.

“This is hustle personified,” Beyoncé sings on the inspirational track.

The new track could be Beyoncé’s ticket to her first Oscar nod for Best Original Song, despite putting out two previous contenders, “Listen” from “Dreamgirls” and “Spirit” from “The Lion King”.

“King Richard” tells the story of Richard as he coaches Venus and Serena from streets of Compton, Calif. to the global tennis stage.

Saniyaa Sidney stars as Venus Williams while Demi Singleton plays Serena.

Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal, Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn and Craig Tate also star.

“King Richard” hits big screens and HBO Max on Nov. 19.