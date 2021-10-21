Happy Birthday, Kim Kardashian West!

The reality star and mogul rang in her 41st birthday on Thursday and her famous friends and family gave her lots of love on social media.

Momager Kris Jenner posted plenty of sweet throwback pics with her little girl on Instagram, writing, “I can hardly believe how fast time flies by! You are in the prime of your life with four gorgeous children and living your best life!! Your life is so full of the amazing things that you love to do, especially for your family, your kids, and for others who don’t even know that you were helping them.”

Kendall Jenner also went the throwback route, posting pics of Kim holding her as a baby.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful sister! @kimkardashian,” she wrote. “Best buddies since the day I popped out.”

Kim’s younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, spoke about her birthday during her Thursday appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“.

“I like to post really sappy, long emotional tributes to them, so one day if I’m not here, I like them to remember,” Khloe said of her birthday posts for her family.

