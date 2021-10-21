The director’s chair suits Cynthia Nixon.

In a post Thursday on Instagram, the “Sex and the City” star revealed that she is getting behind the camera to direct an episode of the sequel series “And Just Like That…”

“It’s been a complete dream to work with my beloved co-stars and crew in this new role,” she wrote. “I have truly never felt so supported in my life.”

Nixon also added that Miranda will still be featured in the episode, writing, “it was surreal to do both at once!”

On her Instagram Story, co-star Kristin Davis shared a behind-the-scenes photo of director Nixon in action.

“Such a thrill to have Can directing us! Effortless and insightful and exciting all at once. Hopefully the first of many ….🙏,” she captioned the post.

“And Just Like That…” is set to premiere in December.