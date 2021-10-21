Following Monday’s explosive season premiere of “The Bachelorette”, Ryan Fox is speaking out following his dramatic exit.

Joining the “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” with Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker and guest co-host Tia Booth, the former contestant explained what really went down on the first night.

As “Bachelorette” fans remember, Fox’s secret stash of notes and strategies about how to act on the show were found and ultimately sent him packing.

During his appearance on the new podcast, Fox explained what those notes really were.

“I have zero time… I was working like 60 hours a week,” Fox explained of his high-demand job. “So they basically gave me this short amount of time to get ready. I had to sort out my clothes. So I asked my close friend, ‘Hey, could you give me a quick summary of the show? Can you give me a summary of Michelle? Put it all in a little thing and give it to me?”

He added, “I just had too much going on.”

“I’m a big journaler,” he continued. “So one of the things they read was my ‘self devotionals’… like my pros and cons lists of myself. I also made notes of my past relationships and shoved it all into a binder before I left.”

But later insisted, “There was nothing bad on the notes. That’s what when Michelle asked to me them I said, ‘Go ahead.’”