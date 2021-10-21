“The Bachelorette” Clare Crawley is recovering from her recent breakup with Dale Moss.

Crawley, 40, joined country singer and actress Jana Kramer on iHeartRadIo’s “Whine Down With Jana Kramer” podcast. The Bachelor Nation star opened up the wounds from her split.

“I’m okay cause I’m sitting with a woman that understands,” Crawley told Kramer. “I loved and always had such a deep love for Dale. That a. doesn’t go away overnight, and be like, I don’t regret that. Like, I loved loving him.”

“It’s painful when you feel like somebody who you love deeply doesn’t even have enough respect to you to sit down and have a very vulnerable conversation,” she added. “How do you say goodbye to somebody you never wanted to walk away from.”

Crawley and Moss got engaged during season 16 of “The Bachelorette”. They broke up in January before patching things up; however, their love did not last as they parted ways in September.