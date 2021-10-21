Sarah Ferguson was the picture of elegance while stepping out for a Red Cross charity event in Rome, Italy on Wednesday.

The Duchess of York donned a crimson-coloured gown, which she paired with a denim, military-style jacket for part of the evening.

Ferguson was seen wearing the same red dress when she attended the luminous fundraising gala during the BFI London Film Festival 2019.

Sarah Ferguson. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

The 62-year-old mother of two dined with the President of the International Federation of Red Cross, Francesco Rocca, during Wednesday’s glamorous event, which was held as part of Rome’s 16th film festival.

Francesco Rocca, Sarah Ferguson, Tiziana Rocca, Raoul Bova and Lucia Borgonzoni. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Ferguson was also presented with some tokens of appreciation, including a personalized Red Cross jersey and a bouquet of red and white roses.

While joining in on a recent episode of the “Tea With Twiggy” podcast, the duchess revealed how her ex-mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, was her greatest “mentor.”

“I think to myself that honestly, my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother,” she said.

Fergie said the Queen is the “person who believes in me,” even after her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996.

The Her Heart For A Compass author added, “I absolutely admire the incredible way Her Majesty is so modern. And how flexible, and how understanding, and how forgiving and how generous and kind. I absolutely think there is no greater mentor. The consistency of Her Majesty has been a great honour. A huge honour. Makes me want to cry.”