Meghan McCain is opening up about the devastating miscarriage she suffered in 2019. ET’s Rachel Smith spoke with McCain about her new audio memoir, Bad Republican, and she shared that she found out she had a miscarriage the day after her headline-making interview with Seth Meyers on “Late Night”.

During the interview, 36-year-old McCain and 47-year-old Meyers got into a testy exchange about Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, with Meyers questioning McCain about her tying Omar’s former tweets, which Omar had apologized for, to the Chabad of Poway synagogue shooting in San Diego in April 2019. McCain calls the interview “a disaster.”

“It’s the worst interview I ever did,” she tells ET.

McCain discusses the interview in her memoir in relation to her miscarriage.

“I felt like people only talk about the really good parts of motherhood and they’re amazing but it’s hard, it’s physical … and having a miscarriage is one of the worst things I’ve ever experienced and I went into detail because at the time there was a big media scandal on an appearance I had on Seth Meyers going on at the same time,” she explains. “Trying to handle, like, this chaos and huge scandal in my professional life along with this chaos and, you know, intense pain and, you know, just physical pain in my personal life, it was like the closest I’ve ever come to being, like, I don’t know what I want to do anymore because this is all so overwhelming.”

McCain says she blamed herself for the miscarriage.

“I really blamed myself, and thought that maybe because I had this chaotic experience on a late-night show or because I had a tough … I used to argue on television for a living and I thought if maybe I had more of a serene environment or I was a calmer person or I was younger that this wouldn’t have happened,” she shares. “I know from medical advice from my doctors that it’s not true. But women blame themselves for things like that that happen. I just don’t want people to feel so alone. I felt really alone throughout the whole thing.”

McCain reveals she found out about her miscarriage the day after her interview, and underwent a D&C (dilation and curettage, which according to the Mayo Clinic is a procedure to remove tissue from inside one’s uterus that is sometimes done to clear the uterine lining after a miscarriage or abortion). She stands by the interview.