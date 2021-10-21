Click to share this via email

Carrie Underwood loves husband Mike Fisher to bits, but — like all partners — he has some annoying qualities.

Underwood, 38, made her TikTok debut by poking fun at Fisher. “If I Didn’t Love You”, her duet with Jason Aldean, played in the background.

“Things I wouldn’t put up with if I didn’t love him,” Underwood wrote on the TikTok video, per Us Weekly. “Dirty clothes on the floor… dead things on the walls… So… many… hats!!! More [dead] things… [His dog] ZERO.

“I must really, truly love him,” Underwood captioned a version of the video on Instagram. “Who can relate?!”

Underwood and Fisher, a former National Hockey League (NHL) player for the Nashville Predators, met in late 2008 and got engaged the next year. They wed in 2010 and share two children: Isaiah Michael Fisher, 6, and Jacob Bryan Fisher, 2.