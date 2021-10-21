Click to share this via email

Everything from surprise hits like “Squid Game” and “Pig” to big-name stars Joaquin Phoenix and Tessa Thompson are among the 2021 Gotham Award nominees.

The list of nominees was revealed on Thursday ahead of the Nov. 29 ceremony streaming live on Facebook. Contenders vying for Best Feature include “Pig” and “The Green Knight”; meanwhile, “Squid Game” competes with “The White Lotus” and others for Long Form Breakthrough Series.

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) will also be recognized with the Performer Tribute award for her work as Princess Diana in the upcoming film.

Take a look below at the full list of nominees.

Best Feature

“The Green Knight”

“The Lost Daughter”

“Passing”

“Pig”

“Test Pattern”

Best Documentary Feature

“Ascension”

“Faya Dayi”

“Flee”

“President”

“Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Best International Feature

“Azor”

“Drive My Car”

“The Souvenir Part II”

“Titane”

“What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?”

“The Worst Person In The World”

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Gyllenhaal for “The Lost Daughter”

Edson Oda for “Nine Days”

Rebecca Hall for “Passing”

Emma Seligman for “Shiva Baby”

Shatara Michelle Ford for “Test Pattern”

Honored to he nominated 🙏🏿

Thank you @weare_thegotham https://t.co/BtGZKUXCJ6 — Omar Sy (@OmarSy) October 21, 2021

Best Screenplay

“The Card Counter,” Paul Schrader

“El Planeta,” Amalia Ulman

“The Green Knight,” David Lowery

“The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal

“Passing,” Rebecca Hall

“Red Rocket,” Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch

I am so proud of my actors @MarleeMatlin @EmiliaJonesy @TroyKotsur! They delivered beautiful complicated performances and its thrilling to see their work recognized. Thank you @weare_thegotham! #coda https://t.co/PULisQGxpP — Sian Heder (@sianheder) October 21, 2021

Outstanding Lead Performance

Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter”

Frankie Faison in “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Michael Greyeyes in “Wild Indian”

Brittany S. Hall in “Test Pattern”

Oscar Isaac in “The Card Counter”

Taylour Paige in “Zola”

Joaquin Phoenix in “C’mon C’mon”

Simon Rex in “Red Rocket”

Lili Taylor in “Paper Spiders”

Tessa Thompson in “Passing”

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Reed Birney in “Mass”

Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter”

Colman Domingo in “Zola”

Gaby Hoffmann in “C’mon C’mon”

Troy Kotsur in “CODA”

Marlee Matlin in “CODA”

Ruth Negga in “Passing”

Breakthrough Performer

Emilia Jones in “CODA”

Natalie Morales in “Language Lessons”

Rachel Sennott in Shiva Baby”

Suzanna Son in “Red Rocket”

Amalia Ulman in “El Planeta”

Wow! An honor to be among creative forces @amaliaulman @mgyllenhaal #RebeccaHall #DavidLowery #PaulSchrader!

The spotlight should be shined on our producers/entire cast/crew who worked miracles to get it off the ground & into this Nomiverse🚀

CONGRATS @SimonRex @berrybutcher000‼️ pic.twitter.com/7Ezgk751O3 — Chris Bergoch (@ChrisBergoch) October 21, 2021

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

“The Good Lord Bird”

“It’s A Sin”

“Small Axe”

“Squid Game”

“The Underground Railroad”

“The White Lotus”

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

“Blindspotting”

“Hacks”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Run the World”

“We Are Lady Parts”

Ahhhh, what the heck!! 😵😵 Beyond humbled and grateful to be nominated by the #GothamAwards

alongside such incredible talent — and with my Native film fam Sterlin Harjo and @MichaelGreyeyes! @rezdogsfxonhulu https://t.co/gQh6t2WHvF — Devery Jacobs (@kdeveryjacobs) October 21, 2021

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

“City So Real”

“Exterminate All the Brutes”

“How To with John Wilson”

“Philly D.A.”

“Pride”

Thank you @weare_thegotham for this humbling honor. I am honored and proud of the #coda team and thank @sianheder @AppleTV! https://t.co/26BxKKfQLf — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) October 21, 2021

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Jennifer Coolidge in “The White Lotus”

Michael Greyeyes in “Rutherford Falls”

Ethan Hawke in “The Good Lord Bird”

Devery Jacobs in “Reservation Dogs”

Lee Jung-jae in “Squid Game”

Thuso Mbedu in “The Underground Railroad”

Jean Smart in “Hacks”

Omar Sy in “Lupin”

Anya Taylor-Joy in “The Queen’s Gambit”

Anjana Vasan in “We Are Lady Parts”