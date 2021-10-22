It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – Oct. 22, 2021

Elton John – “Always Love You” (feat. Young Thug & Nicki Minaj), plus Lockdown Sessions (ALBUM)

Legendary musician Elton John is bringing us music for quarantining with his new album The Lockdown Sessions. A notable track is “Always Love You” which includes the rap excellence of both Young Thung and Nicki Minaj, who both go off and give this song new life. This album will feature powerhouses such as Charlie Puth, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Years & Years, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder and so many more!

Lana Del Rey – “Blue Banisters” plus Blue Banisters (ALBUM)

Nothing accompanies a cold fall weekend like some new Lana Del Rey. Del Rey’s vocals will warm your soul like a blanket on a chilly day. After announcing newest track “Arcadia”, Lana Del Rey announced that her eighth studio album would be called Blue Banisters. The album and the single of the same name are finally out with 15 new songs for fans to enjoy.

DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, LISA of BLACKPINK – SG

BOP ALERT! DJ Snake and Ozuna are teaming up again and this time they’ve enlisted the power of Megan Thee Stallion and LISA of BLACKPINK for their new tropic track “SG”. If you’ve been feeling blue due to the upcoming colder weather, no need to worry! This song will have you feeling that summer heat even in the midst of fall. We’d never expect a collab between all four of these artists, but we are certainly glad it happened!

Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole – Pa Mis Muchachas (ft. Nathy Peluso)

Christina Aguilera singing in SPANISH?! HOLD THE PHONE! Not to mention this spicy red hair look! Aguilera serves as per usual, but she’s accompanied by Latin powerhouses Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso for “Pa Mis Muchachas”. The sexy track features that soft romantic guitar that companies any great Latin track, with a great music video that tells a captivating story, this song is sure to be a big hit!

ABBA –

“Mamma Mia” here we go again, and OH how happy we are! ABBA has returned with new music, the song in question “Just A Notion” gives all those ABBA feels and perfectly compliments the band’s already iconic repertoire of music. If you’re a fan of ABBA then you’ll need to add this new song to your playlist of ABBA classics. Now the big question is, if we’re getting new ABBA music then does this mean we could get a “Mamma Mia” 3 in the future? Only time will tell!

Ally Brooke – “Mi Musica”

Former Fifth Harmony member and “Dancing With The Stars” contestant, Ally Brooke is back with some new music. It seems the powerhouse vocalist is changing direction with her song. After hits like “Low Key”, “Lips Don’t Lie”. and “No Good” Brooke is tapping into her Latin roots for this catchy upbeat track “Mi Musica”. We got a taste of this new direction last year when Ally gave us “500 Veces” and we can’t wait to see what the rising star does next.

LIGHTS – “Prodigal Daughter”

Canadian superstar, LIGHTS enters a new era with the release of her newest single. “Prodigal Daughter” sees the singer explore a new side to her infamous sound, while still capturing those classic LIGHTS elements we love so dear. She sings “Baby, I’m back” and we are so happy about it! The music video features some stunning red visuals, and even see’s LIGHTS oh so casually hanging with a snake. We’re here for this edgy era and can’t wait to see what comes next for her fourth studio album!

Brett Young & Friends – “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” plus Sing The Christmas Classics (ALBUM)

Who doesn’t love a good old-school Christmas album? Country superstar Brett Young has enlisted an all-star lineup of collaborators, including Colbie Caillat, Sam Fischer, Dann Huff, Darius Rucker, Maddie & Tae, Chris Tomlin and Phil Wickham for this holiday album. With classics such as “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” we can almost hear Santa and his sleigh bells on our rooftop. This festive collection of songs is out now!

Duran Duran – “GIVE IT ALL UP” (feat. Tove Lo) + FUTURE PAST (ALBUM)

The legendary band Duran Duran have released their new album GIVE IT UP which includes this outstanding collaboration with Tove Lo. The song offers a moving melody, a sick synth beat, with both artists’ vocals complementing one another perfectly. Tove Lo described this track as “It’s that kind of emotional song that keeps building in desperation and energy so you wanna dance and cry to it. My favorite kind! ”

Khalid – “Present”

Khalid’s latest track “Present” is here. With lyrics such as “Is it okay if I take a night to be present, yeah?” the song offers a nice reminder to live in the moment and focus on the now. Khalid’s silky smooth vocals feel like musical therapy and have a way of wanting us all to relax, destress, and enjoy life.

Sean Paul – “Dynamite” (feat. Sia)

After teaming up for their smash hit “Cheap Thrills”, Sean Paul and Sia team up for “Dynamite”. The tropic track has an infectious beat that calls everyone to the dance floor this weekend. If you’re looking for a new bop to hype you up look no further!

Other noteworthy releases include Olivia Rodrigo – “Trailor” (Music Video), Willow Smith, Avril Lavigne – “GROW” ft. Travis Barker (Music Video), ToBi – “Shall I Continue?”, WHIPPED CREAM & Jimorrow – “Light of Mine“, Tyler Shaw – “O Holy Night” (feat. The Tenors), Majid Jordan – “Stars Align” (with Drake), Elijah Woods and JESSIA – “First Night”, Hey Violet – “Sway”, James Arthur – “SOS”, and Bastille – “No Bad Days”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Ed Sheeran – = (ALBUM)

The math-related album titles continue! Ed Sheeran’s fourth studio album = has been in the works since 2017, and four years later fans are finally able to have a release date. = is set for an Oct. 29, 2021, release date. It will feature Sheeran’s latest tracks “Bad Habits” and “Visiting Hours”.

Summer Walker – Still Over It (ALBUM)

Summer Walker is here to prove that she’s STILL OVER IT, which cleverly calls to her debut album Over It! The album includes her recent collaboration with JT From City Girls “Ex For A Reason”. The album is set for release on Nov. 5, 2021.

JORDY – Mind Games (ALBUM)

Queer pop star JORDY is ready to release his debut album, Mind Games. After a slew of fantastic EP’s and singles including hits such as “Better In My Head”, “Till It Hurts”, “Just Friends”, “PSYCHO”, “Long Distance” and more, we’re excited to see what the new artist brings to the table with Mind Games out Nov. 5, 2021.

Taylor Swift – RED (Taylor’s Version) (ALBUM)

Are you ready to be “Happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time” all over again? As we all know, Taylor Swift is in the process of re-recording all of her old albums, as seen with her re-release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and it looks like Red (Taylor’s Version) is next on her list! The album will feature all original 30 songs that were meant to go on Red, including the fan-demanded 10-minute version of “All Too Well”. The highly anticipated album was originally slated for Nov. 19; however, it was pushed and is now set for a Nov. 12, 2021 release date, so as not to compete with a new release from a fellow female artist.

Adele – 30 (ALBUM)

After a years of anticipation, Adele is making her triumphant return with her fourth studio album 30. The singer credits this album as her “ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life.” The album is said to be a gift to her son as an explanation for her divorce and why she chose to pursue her own happiness. Adele’s highly anticipated comeback album is set for release on Nov. 19, 2021 and it’s sure to bring on ALL the feels.

Monsta X – The Dreaming

Beloved K-Pop group Monsta X have announced their upcoming English-language album, The Dreaming. The band gave a first taste with their track “One Day” which comfortably sits in the Top 40 charts, making them the second K-Pop group in history to achieve this. Their album drops Dec. 10, 2021, however, you can pre-order it now!

Years & Years – Night Call (ALBUM)

Olly Alexander steps out with his first solo album as Years & Years. Night Call is set for release on Jan. 7, 2022. The album will include the previously released singles “Starstruck” and “Crave”.

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Beloved Canadian rocker Bryan Adams is set to release his 15th album, titled, So Happy It Hurts. The star already dropped the single “So Happy It Hurts” and he describes the song as “freedom, autonomy, spontaneity, and the thrill of the open road” so we’re excited to see what’s to come for the rest of the album when it drops in March 2022.