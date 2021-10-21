Prince Charles isn’t afraid to make fun of himself.

The royal delivered a hilarious speech during the annual Prince’s Trust Awards Trophy Ceremony at St. James’s Palace in London on Thursday, thanking the event’s sponsors and poking fun at himself.

Commenting on his odd position as heir to the British throne, Charles recalled visiting the local T.K. Maxx store a few years back, teasing, “I remember there were an enormous number of people who were trying to get in, as they were waiting for me to get out!”

He added, “Story of my life…”

“When I created The Prince’s Trust in 1976 to help improve the lives of disadvantaged young people, it was because I was so acutely aware of the challenges that they faced,” Charles continued in his speech. “Over the years some of the challenges have changed, but the overall mission of giving people self-confidence, self-esteem and better opportunities, remains the same.”

Adding, “We have helped over one million young people transform their lives and The Prince’s Trust now works in 18 countries across the Commonwealth and beyond.”

But before signing off, the Prince of Wales snuck in one more joke, “And before I drop dead, I want to make sure we can get even further!”

Richard E. Grant and Vogue U.K. Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful were also in attendance at Thursday’s event.