Piers Morgan is saying goodbye to ITV.

After a rocky year with the broadcaster, which included him storming out on “Good Morning Britain” following his controversial comments about Meghan Markle, Morgan has announced he is leaving for good.

“I’m quitting ‘Life Stories’ after 12 years and 100 shows. My final one will be with ⁦my fabulous friend @kategarraway and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show. It’s been a blast,” he tweeted on Thursday.

RELATED: Piers Morgan Reveals He Cut His Eye While Leaving Awards Show In Protest Of Prince Harry Speech

BREAKING NEWS: I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows. My final one will be with ⁦my fabulous friend @kategarraway⁩ and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show. It’s been a blast! pic.twitter.com/TN34uEZAdQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 21, 2021

Last month, Morgan revealed that he signed a deal with billionaire businessman Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News and News Corp. He will host a daily show on Fox Nation, write a weekly column for The Sun and The New York Post and present a series of true crime documentaries.

RELATED: Piers Morgan To Host Weeknight Talk Show On ‘Fox News’ Spin-Off ‘Fox Nation’

“I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged,” he told Variety.