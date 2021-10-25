JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew split two weeks ago.

ET can confirm the young couple, who had been dating for less than a year, have gone their separate ways.

The “Dance Moms” alum, who is currently competing on season 30 of “Dancing With The Stars”, sparked breakup speculation with a cryptic Instagram post from earlier this month.

RELATED: JoJo Siwa Earns First Perfect Score On ‘DWTS’

“This has been a WEEK,” she captioned a photo on Instagram. “My brain has never been so overwhelmed/overloaded with not only work but also personal life.”

Siwa, 18, revealed her relationship with Prew, also 18, less than one month after she came out to her social media followers in January.

“After being my best friend for over a year … I got to start calling this exceptional human my girlfriend,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the pair at the time. “Since then, I’ve been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine!”

RELATED: JoJo Siwa Steps Into Prince Charming’s Shoes For Disney Week On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

ET has reached out to Siwa’s rep for comment.