A tragedy has occurred on set of Alec Baldwin’s “Rust”.

While filming on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set on Thursday, Baldwin “discharged” a prop gun sending one male, 48, to hospital and killing a female crewmember, 42, Sante Fe, New Mexico’s Sheriff’s Department has confirmed.

Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins died after being airlifted to hospital. Director Joel Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

The statement given to ET reads: “Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set of the western “Rust”, October 21, 2021, when an 911 caller reported a shooting on the set.

The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor.”

Santa Fe County New Mexico Sheriff confirms tonight actor Alec Baldwin shot two people today on a movie set with a prop firearm that would normally be loaded with blanks. A 42 yr old woman, the director of photography – is dead. The film’s director is hospitalized #alecbaldwin pic.twitter.com/JbwNw9nZJP — Todd McDermott (@wpbf_todd) October 22, 2021

No charges have been laid and the investigation is still ongoing. Detectives are still interviewing witnesses.

ET has reached out to Baldwin’s rep for comment.

Earlier in the day a spokesperson from Rust Movie Productions LLC told Deadline, “There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks. Two crew members have been taken to the hospital and are receiving care. Production has been halted for the time being. The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority.”

RELATED: ‘AGT: Extreme’ Stuntman Says ‘Nananana Boo Boo’ To Death After Near-Fatal Stunt

According to the publication “a principal castmember” had the gun cocked during rehearsals and didn’t know there were live rounds in it. TMZ states that something could have been lodged in the barrel.

RELATED: Alec Baldwin Tried To Convince ‘The Sopranos’ Creators To Let Him Kill Tony Soprano

Jensen Ackles, Frances Fisher, Travis Fimmel and Brady Noon also star in the western that is written and directed by Souza.