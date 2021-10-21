Click to share this via email

Forget Halloween, Vanessa Hudgens has us wishing for Christmas.

Back playing three roles in “The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star” the official trailer for the Hudgens starring holiday film dropped Thursday.

Once again, Hudgens will take on the roles of Stacy De Novo, Duchess Margaret Delecourt and Lady Fiona Pembroke.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star. Vanessa Hudgens as Fiona. Photo: Mark Mainz/NETFLIX © 2021

“When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious look-alike cousin Fiona who teams [up] with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it,” a synopsis reads. “Rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.”

“The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star” drops on Netflix on Nov. 18.