“Rust” director Joel Souza is reportedly out of the hospital after being shot by a prop firearm discharged by Alec Baldwin in an on set accident on Thursday.

Actress Frances Fisher, who plays Baldwin’s character’s sister in the film, set the record straight after inaccurate reports circulated speculating on Souza’s condition.

Fisher confirmed that Souza had in fact been released from hospital following the accidental shooting:



Those quotes are incorrect. And our director Joel Souza is out of hospital.

I don’t subscribe to the daily beast so if that’s what they’re saying, they are wrong.

https://t.co/s8LdkLKf0N — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) October 22, 2021

Director Joel Souza was released hours ago from the hospital.

Joel Souza texted me that he's out of hospital.

It was reported Thursday that a tragedy had occurred on the set of the movie while cast and crew were filming on the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after being airlifted to hospital following the shooting, while Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Centre.

A statement given to ET read: “Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set of the western ‘Rust’, October 21, 2021, when an 911 caller reported a shooting on the set.

“The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of ‘Rust’. Halyna Hutchins, 42, Director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor.”

The entire cast have understandably been left “absolutely devastated” by the tragedy.

“Rust” Movie Productions LLC shared in a statement obtained by E! News: “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones.

“We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counselling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”

Jensen Ackles, Travis Fimmel and Brady Noon also star in the western that is written and directed by Souza.